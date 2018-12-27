Callum McManaman gives Wigan Athletic hope, admits Kal Naismith

Kal Naismith has backed Callum McManaman to grow from his sparkling cameo at West Brom on Boxing Day and raise Wigan Athletic from their current slumber.

The 2-0 defeat at the Hawthorns extended Wigan’s wretched recent run to one win in 11 matches, heading into tomorrow’s trip to Swansea.

But the impact made by McManaman during a rare outing off the bench certainly gave cause for optimism.

“Callum was superb when he came on, full credit to him for that,” enthused Naismith.

“And that’s what you want from your subs, for them to get into the game quickly and make an impact.

“He was positive from the off, ran at their guys and drew a few fouls because they couldn’t get near him.

“He was unlucky not to get a goal actually, I was behind the one where he cut in on his left foot and it was heading into the far corner before their lad got his head on it.

“That’s definitely the big boost from the game, and hopefully he can take that forward and help the team in the games coming up.”

Despite having now lost 11 of their 13 matches on the road this term – and winning just once – Naismith says Latics will travel to South Wales with belief generated from certain aspects of the West Brom loss.

“Obviously they’re a top side, and they’re going to have good spells, but we were always in it,” he added.

“We created chances in the second half, but it didn’t quite fall for us – and that’s the way it’s going at the moment.

“We’re disappointed but there were positives for us and that’s what we’ve got to take on to Swansea. You can never get too down because there’s always another game coming up and another chance to pick yourselves up.”