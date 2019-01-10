Championship rumours: Aston Villa chasing former Wigan Athletic star | Leeds United handed striker boost | Liverpool recall player from loan spell at Sheffield United

Leeds United have seemingly been handed a boost in their reported pursuit of striker Fran Sol after Rangers and Celtic, who both wanted him, have signed forwards in recent days. (HITC)

Meanwhile, the Whites have been urged to join the race for Reading defender Tyler Blackett after Wigan Athletic witnessed a £450k bid rejected. (HITC)

Aston Villa want to rival Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion in their attempts to sign Everton midfielder James McCarthy. (Daily Mail)

Brentford plan to turn down any offers for midfielder Romaine Sawyer amid interest from Middlesbrough and Aston Villa. (London Football News)

West Bromwich Albion have put their transfer business on hold until they hear back from Leicester City over whether they will recall winger Harvey Barnes. (Express & Star)

West Brom manager Darren Moore could be on the search for a new assistant with Graeme Jones in consideration for the Luton Town job. (Daily Mirror)

Derby County midfielder Craig Bryson could be in line for a return to Scotland - Rangers and Hibernian are monitoring the 32-year-old’s progress with his contract set to expire this summer. (East Kilbride News)

Ipswich Town are close to agreeing a short-term deal with former West Ham United defender James Collins, weeks after training with Aston Villa. (TWTD)

Meanwhile, the Tractor Boys have bolstered their attack by adding Simon Dawkins to their squad on a short-term contract with an option to a further 12 months. (Various)

Ipswich look set to miss out on Cardiff City midfielder Anthony Pilkington, though, who is said to have agreed a move to Wigan Athletic. (Various)

Liverpool have recalled Ben Woodburn from his disappointing loan spell at Sheffield United, where featured just seven times in the Championship. (Various)

Sheffield Wednesday are seeking to bolster their defensive ranks in the January transfer window, particular in the full-back areas. (Sheffield Star)

Preston North End have signed Middlesbrough keeper Connor Ripley on a three-and-a-half-year contract on the same day they were linked with England international Joe Hart. (Various)

Queens Park Rangers are set to keep a hold of young starlet Ebere Eze after a report believes Crystal Palace have distanced themselves from talks over a potential approach. (West London Sport)

Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer has officially ended his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers by signing for Bristol City until the end of the season. (Various)

Reading are on the brink of finalising a loan deal to bring Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereria following the arrival of Lewis Baker. (Daily Mail)

In other news, Reading captain Paul McShane has denied rumours that he has been transfer-listed by the club and further pledged his loyalty to the Royals. (Reading Chronicle)

Hull City are considering a move for New Zealand goalkeeper and free agent Stefan Marinovic, who has joined the Tigers on a one-week trial. (Hull Live)

Brentford are on the verge of losing midfielder Nico Yennaris in a £5.5m deal to Chinese Super League side Bejing Guoan. (Daily Mail)

Former Fulham midfielder Craig David has gone on trial with Bolton Wanderers despite the club’s current financial issues and transfer embargo. (The Bolton News)