Championship rumours - Leeds United, Aston Villa and West Brom want Tyrone Mings | Tottenham starlet on way to Wigan Athletic | January 21

Leeds United will rival Aston Villa, Derby County and West Bromwich Albion in order to sign Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings on loan. (The Sun)

The Whites are also linked with a £20million double swoop for Real Valladolid pair Toni Villa and Ruben Alcaraz. (Daily Star)

Aston Villa are on the brink of completing the signing of Chelsea midfielder Charlie Colkett on loan for the remainder of the season. (Sunday People)

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are interested in Harry Arter with Bournemouth considering recalling the midfielder from his loan spell at Cardiff City. (Irish Independent)

Birmingham City striker Isaac Vassell is attracting the interest of Middlesbrough. He has made just two Championship appearances this season. (The Times)

Middlesbrough winger Stewart Downing has bizarrely been transfer-listed as one more game in a Boro shirt activates a payrise clause in his contract. (Daily Telegraph)

Nottingham Forest and Derby County are tracking £1.5million-rated Scunthorpe United midfielder Funo Ojo. (Scunthorpe Live)

Sheffield Wednesday have been urged to sign ex-Stoke City defender Philipp Wollscheid, who is a free agent following his release from Metz. (FLW)

Giles Barnes is on the brink of earning a short-term contract at former club West Bromwich Albion after impressing in a mid-season trip to Dubai. (The Sun)

Millwall and Brentford have joined Preston North End – who have tabled an offer - in the chase to sign Accrington Stanley defender Callum Johnson. (HITC)

Celtic and Rangers are weighing up a deal for Wigan Athletic ace Nick Powell this month with his contract set to expire in the summer. (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur have been told by Hull City to stump up £20million for star Jarrod Bowen or forget about signing him this month. (The Sun)

Manchester United and Chelsea are prepared to battle it out for the signature of Bristol City starlet Antoine Semenyo, who is valued at £2million. (TEAMTalk)

Wigan Athletic are set to sign Nottingham Forest defender Danny Fox this week. The 32-year-old had just six months left on his current contract. (Sunday People)

Swansea City are set to lose Cameron Carter-Vickers with Tottenham Hotspur ready to recall him from his loan and send him to Wigan. (TEAMTalk)