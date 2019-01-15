Championship rumours - Leeds want Swansea winger, Aston Villa after Newcastle midfield star, new Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill to recall Joe Worrall

Leeds United are willing to pay £20million in order to secure the signature of pacey winger Daniel James from Swansea City while Jefferson Montero is a loan target. (The Sun)

Willem II striker Fran Sol, linked with Leeds, Celtic and Rangers, is set to join Ukraine side Dynamo Kiev in a €3m deal. (Brabants Dagblad – in Dutch)

Meanwhile, The Whites will miss out on another striker with Juventus deciding against sending Moise Kean out on loan this month. (Calciomercato)

Aston Villa remain keen on signing Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden, despite witnessing Midlands neighbours West Brom’s approach turned down. (Daily Mirror)

Villa could reignite their interest in Le Havre defender Harold Moukoudi, who reportedly nearly joined the club in the summer, after being frozen out by the French side. (Reports in France)

However, another report suggests West Ham United, Sevilla, Wolfsburg, Napoli and Borussia Dortmund are also chasing his £10m signature. (Made In Foot)

Celtic have been linked with a surprise swoop for Aston Villa outcast Micah Richards with the 30-year-old hoping to revive his career. (Unknown)

West Bromwich Albion have joined Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in the race to sign Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers. (The Sun)

Sheffield Wednesday are considering offering former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose a contract following his release from Hibernian. (TEAMTalk)

Middlesbrough have expressed an interest in bringing Crystal Palace midfielder Jairo Riedewald to Teesside on loan, however will face competition from clubs in the Netherlands, Spain and France. (TEAMTalk)

Soon to be appointed Nottingham Forest manager Martin O’Neill is ready to recall defender Joe Worrall from his loan spell at Rangers. (Daily Herald)

Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of Alan Judge from Brentford for a ‘nominal fee’. He signs a deal until the end of the season with an option to a further year. (Various)

Swansea City are weighing up a loan move for Chelsea starlet Kyle Scott after impressing during his time at Dutch side SC Telstar. (Football Insider)