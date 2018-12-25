Christmas present for Wigan Athletic fans as Sam Morsy pens new contract

Skipper Sam Morsy admitted there was ‘never any doubt in my mind’ before signing a new two-and-a-half-year deal with Wigan Athletic on Christmas morning.

The Egypt international, who was out of contract at the end of the season, has committed his future to the Latics until at least the summer of 2021.

And he says he needed little persuasion to remain with the side he joined from Chesterfield in January 2016.

“It has been ongoing since the summer but, with the change of ownership, these things can take a little bit longer,” Morsy said.

“I want to be a part of what the manager is trying to do here and with the new ownership I hope we can go from strength to strength.

“There was never any doubt in my mind because the manager wanted me to stay, the coaching staff trust me and there are a great set of players here – hopefully we can kick on now.”

While Morsy is one of the first names on the team sheet under Paul Cook, his future at the club looked less-than-secure when Gary Caldwell loaned him out to Barnsley in the summer of 2016.

“When I went out on loan after being here just six months, I didn’t really see a future here,” Morsy acknowledged.

“Football changes fast, though, and hopefully now we have a good thing going on.

“And with the new ownership hopefully giving us a boost in January with some new exciting players, as well as players coming back from injury, we are going to have a really strong squad.

“It has been an amazing journey - the fans have been great with me from day one, and I have really enjoyed it.

“We have a really good group – a real togetherness – and these tough moments like what we are going through now, they really test you.

“But it brings us closer together and it will be all the more sweeter when we get back on a good run.

“It’s that bit of confidence probably, that little bit in both boxes that we need.

“The fans have taken to me straight away because they know that whether I play good or bad, the commitment will always be there and they seem to like that.

“Hopefully now we can give them a good Boxing Day.”

For Latics boss Cook - who also had Morsy as his captain at Chesterfield, it’s a massive boost on and off the field.

“Sammy is a really important player for the club, and I know our supporters will be really pleased with this news,” he enthused.

“I have known Sammy for a long time and his appetite to learn and better himself every day is second to none.

“He has deserved everything he has got in terms of his place at the World Cup last summer and now his new contract here at Wigan.”