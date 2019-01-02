Former Wigan Athletic boss Steve Bruce takes over at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the appointment of Steve Bruce as their new manager.

The 58-year-old, whose first managerial job was with the Owls' city rivals Sheffield United in 1998, will take over the role on February 1.

Long-time coaching associates Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence will take charge of the Sky Bet Championship team in the meantime.

Bruce, a former Wigan Athletic manager, succeeds Jos Luhukay following the Dutchman's sacking last month, which came after less than a year in charge.

Lee Bullen has been in caretaker charge since Luhukay's departure, guiding Wednesday to two victories and two draws.

The Owls are currently 16th in the table, 10 points clear of relegation trouble.

Bruce will face old club Wigan for the first time in his new job on January 19.