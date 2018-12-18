Former Wigan Athletic coach Graham Barrow handed role as Wrexham boss

Former Wigan Athletic coach Graham Barrow has been named permanent manager at Wrexham.

The National League club put Barrow in interim charge when manager Sam Ricketts left to join Shrewsbury Town, and his first game as boss will be at Aldershot on Saturday.

Barrow’s deal should keep him at the The Racecourse as Wrexham manager until 2021.

A statement from Wrexham said: "Graham has impressed everyone since joining us in the summer.

"Along with the current backroom staff, has been a massive part of a great start to the season.

"He was the outstanding candidate to build on that work and hits the ground running after several impressive displays by the team under his guidance."

The 64-year-old recently said he did not want the manager’s job on a permanent basis after signing a two-and-a-half year contract extension to continue as assistant manager.

But he now finds himself in charge of The Dragons who sit fourth in the National League.