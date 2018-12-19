Gavin Massey: Wigan Athletic fans ‘have our back’

Gavin Massey insists Wigan Athletic supporters have a vital role to play in ensuring normal service resumes at the DW Stadium this weekend.

Latics entertain Birmingham looking to arrest a worrying sequence of only one win in the last nine matches.

Despite that dip, Latics still have one of the best home records in the Championship, with only promotion-chasing Leeds and Derby having lowered their colours this term – both by the odd goal.

“It’s only been two defeats now in however long, it’s a proud record,” Massey told the Wigan Post.

“Obviously one of those came last week against Derby, when we played for 75 minutes with 10 men, which was unfortunate.

“The fans have had our backs all season, they’ve been class with us and helped us achieve such a good record, and we’ll need them again on Saturday.”

Massey is hoping for his first run-out in four months, after being an unused substitute at Ipswich last weekend following hamstring surgery.

“It’s great being back involved, and being around the boys again,” he added.

“I’m only doing ‘normal’ stuff, but it just feels good having not been able to do it for so long.”