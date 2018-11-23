Home comforts is the key for Wigan Athletic, says Kal Naismith

Kal Naismith believes Wigan Athletic can take advantage of home comforts to get them going in the right direction.

Latics return from the international break with a bang, with Saturday’s visit of Reading the first of three games in the space of a week.

Blackburn are also in town next Wednesday, before Latics finish the week with the short trip to Bolton.

A potentially-pivotal week that could well shape the season.

With Latics looking to arrest a slump of four defeats in a row – which has seen them slip to 16th place in the table – Naismith reckons the two immediate home games take on added significance.

“We’ve been brilliant at home this year, it’s been a really proud record,” Naismith told the Wigan Post.

“We’ve tried to make it as hard for opposition teams to come here as possible, and largely that’s been the case.

“With the first two games of the week at home it gives us an ideal opportunity to get some points on the board.

“It’s all tight in the table, and that’s the good thing about the Championship.

“Everything can change so much in the space of a week, especially this one where there’s three games.

“A positive week and the league table all of a sudden looks very different to what it does at the moment.

“We’re just thinking positive and trying to get as many points as we can on the board.”

Naismith has mixed feelings at to whether the international break will have hindered or helped the team’s attempts to get back to winning ways.

“It’s been a bit of both really,” he said. “I think it’s important to get in a bit of rest where you can.

“But at the same time we’ve had a few bad results in a row and there’s been a lot for us to work on at the training ground.

“It’s that getting out there on the grass, building relationships in training, that helps you to rebuild the confidence.

“In that sense the international break probably did come at a good time for us, that’s the way we have to look at it.”

Namsith, a summer signing from Portsmouth, is looking to pick up where he left off, with five or his seven league starts for Latics coming in the last five matches.

“It’s good to be involved, and that’s been the case in recent weeks,” he added.

“The more involvement you have, the more you feel part of it and I’ve really enjoyed being in the team.

“I’ve found the Championship a tough league, with every team having good players and very hard to play against.

“It’s something I’ve waited for, and I’m enjoying being part of it and helping the team.”