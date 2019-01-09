How ex-Wigan Athletic striker Adam Le Fondre is proving a wonder Down Under

Former Wigan Athletic striker Adam Le Fondre has switched his focus to another milestone – after making history in Australia.

The Stockport-born player, who had a brief loan spell with Latics in the 2016-17 Championship campaign, has taken the A-League by storm since his arrival from Bolton Wanderers last August.

Last weekend he became the fastest player to score 10 goals in the competition, when he found the scoresheet in Sydney FC’s 5-2 win over Central Coast Mariners on the Friday January 4.

And having notched 10 goals in his first 11 games in Australia, the ex-Latics man has now set his sights on breaking Bobo’s record of scoring 27 goals in 27 games.

Le Fondre - who was brought in by Sydney FC this summer to become the Brazilian’s successor - told FTBL: “His goal record last season was incredible. I’m the first to admit that scoring 27 goals in a 27 game season is phenomenal.

The fact he scored so many goals has given me something to aim for. It gives me something that I want to better and go up and beyond that.

It gives me that drive to not just rest on my laurels and score just one a game and feel like I’ve done my job today because it’s not. I’m chasing things.

I’ve always done that as a player. I’ve always chased something that has made me better and that is what I want to do.

I’m going to have personal ambitions to do well which drives me. I thrive on scoring goals I’m just that sort of person.”