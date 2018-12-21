‘I’d take the Manchester United job and take them down,’ admits Wigan Athletic boss!

‘Be careful what you wish for’ – that’s the message from Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook after Jose Mourinho was kicked off the managerial merry-go-round this week.

Manchester United’s decision to sack the Portguese – despite winning the League Cup, the FA Cup, the Europa League during his three years in change – has dominated the new this week.

And Cook once again showed his disgust that a fellow manager has lost his job – especially one with such a successful cv.

“We just have to be very careful in football, we really do,” Cook said.

“Things are now being analysed on a game-by-game basis, and it’s not right.

“I will also maintain that a manager must be judged over a period of time.

“In my opinion, people want change far too quickly.

“And you’ve got to be careful what you wish for.

“Mourinho has now been sacked by Chelsea and Manchester United despite winning trophies.

“I look at (Mauricio) Pochettino and (Jurgen) Klopp...two managers who have yet to win at trophy at their respective clubs, but who enjoy huge popularity for overseeing what people would deem to be a forward curve.

“They’ve both been there for a number of years, and you only get that stability when that is the case.

“If things are going wrong, then sometimes you have to make the change.

“But it’s also important to be patient – and I don’t think that’s a word that’s used too much in football these days.”

Mourinho’s final match in charge of United was the 3-1 defeat last weekend at Liverpool, which ironically Cook would have enjoyed as a lifelong fan of the Reds.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken over as caretaker boss until the end of the season, with fellow United old-boy Mike Phelan assisting him.

And Cook mischievously threw his hat into the ring as a potential long-term successor – with a less-than-subtle masterplan.

“I’d take the job and I’d take them down, don’t worry about that,” the Latics boss laughed.

“I would do an absolutely wretched job, an absolute car-crash job, make no bones about that!

“On a serious note, Manchester United is such a massive club, a worldwide brand.

“And if it was offered to somebody like Pochettino, it would be a very difficult job to turn down.

“Yes he’s building something special at Spurs, but from time to time people’s loyalties and trust get tested.

“It looks like he may have a decision to make sooner or later, and only he will be able to make that decision.”