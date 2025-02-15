Wigan's Jonny Smith | Getty Images

Shaun Maloney has challenged Jonny Smith to up his goal return for Wigan.

The Latics boss has tasked the popular wideman to become a more potent force in the final third just days after handing him a new Brick Community Stadium contract.

Smith’s impressive form for Wigan this season, which includes six goals in 25 appearances to date, was rewarded earlier this month with a new contract that will tie him to the club until the summer of 2027.

The League outfit were keen to keep hold of the in-form Liverpudlian as he entered the final five months of his existing deal.

Heading into Saturday’s game against Stockport, Smith has bagged three goals in his past four Latics appearances - including his spectacular effort against Fulham in the FA Cup last week.

But Maloney knows the former Burton and Tranmere man has more in his locker. And with 18 games of the season remaining, the Latics boss has tasked the 27-year-old to better the 11-goal return he managed at Oldham back in the 2019-20 season.

Maloney said: ‘Johnny's form has been very good. He produced a brilliant performance away at Bolton. He was the best player on the pitch in that first half so he's deserved this contract.

‘The big challenge for Johnny is I think he's got six goals. I think his career high is maybe 11. I think he's probably on the highest he's been in League One already so I need more from him.

‘I think there is more but I am really happy to have him signed. He's been very good for us, very popular in the club so It’s really positive news.’

Since joining Wigan from Burton in July 2023, Smith has scored 10 goals in 58 appearances for the club.

