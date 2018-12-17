Ipswich 1 Wigan Athletic 0: How social media reacted

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 defeat at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Freddie Sears’ 67th minute strike was the difference at Portman Road as Latics’ away hoodoo continued in the capital.

In a match that lacked quality and cutting edge from either side, Paul Cook’s troops will be kicking themselves that they left East Anglia without a share of the points.

Latics looked dominant in lengthy spells and missed key chances to make the breakthrough at Ipswich through Josh Windass and Reece James’ efforts.

But Ipswich Town - who have desperately been scavenging for points this term after a poor start - took the lead in the 67th minute with a goal that Latics won’t want to watch back in a hurry.

Wigan couldn’t clear their lines from a corner, and Sears’ strike somehow eluded Christian Walton and looped into the back of the net with the help of an unkind deflection.

The away side hunted for an equaliser in the final 20 minutes, but their attempts were thwarted by a string of impressive saves by Ipswich Town goalkeeper Dean Gerken.

Ipswich Town were able to hold on despite Latics’ late pressure to record their first home win of the season.

Despite suffering their second consecutive defeat on Saturday, Wigan remained in 16th place on 25 points.

Although a victory wasn’t enough to lift Ipswich Town from the bottom of the league table, it helped them bridge the gap to just four points between themselves and 23rd place Bolton Wanderers.

Latics fans were unsatisfied on social media to have fell to a defeat against Ipswich Town.

@WafcSean: “Away form is shambolic. Not even funny anymore. #wafc.”

@SamTheCaptain_: “This season is fast becoming as embarrassing as the last two Championship ones. #wafc.”

@trungnd0196: “Another loss to another bottom-of-the-table team and another game with 0 goals scored. DW Stadium might not be able to carry us to the finish line if we keep having performances like today away from home. #wafc”

@RadishBrain: “310 of us made the effort for the 237-mile trip, pity most the players n the pitch didn’t. Awful performance from a side that should be capable of burying a team of this standard. #wafc.”

@DanGray94: “Our away form is absolutely shocking by any standard. Something seriously, seriously wrong with the mentality away from home #wafc.”

@Josh_WAFC: “Players have to take most of the blame today. No fight in them whatsoever #wafc.”

@benfoz14: “Spineless today. QPR, Millwall, Preston, Ipswich. 4 teams in the bottom 3 that we go and put in turgid displays at. Ipswich were by far the worst team I’ve seen play is this year and we gifted them the win. Cook has a lot to answer for with team selection and subs. #wafc #itfc”

@WAFC_Marc: “Worst performance of season by a mile against one of worst sides I’ve ever seen. That being said we should have had at least 1 penalty and we’ve hit the bar and had one saved on the line. Fed up of saying it but could have had a win on a different day #wafc.”

@joemmtweets: “I can’t help but notice the crushing sense of history repeating itself. Now is the time to act if we want to avoid another ticket to League One that could well be one-way. Cook out! #WAFC.”

@Boolock82: “At what point do we actually start to look towards Paul Cook for the way these away performances are going. Something is definitely not "right" on the road #wafc”

But Latics fans also reiterated their support for Paul Cook amid calls by select Wiganers to ‘sack him’.

@laticschief: “Away form is obviously a crisis now - but some folk must have short memories if they want Cook gone. Alright, he's not blameless - but it should be players that need looking at first of all. #wafc”

@danp91: “Anyone calling for 'Cook Out' needs serious look at themselves! We are not going to get a better manager than him and I'd have snatched your hand off for 16th at beginning of the season. Bet these are the same people who was saying we were getting promoted after 8 games #wafc.”

@DanRodenby: “Easy to blame Cook. What can he do differently? I’d say other than Mcmanaman, he’s fielded the strongest possible team today. A team that played superb with 10 men vs Derby last week. About time the players took some blame, gotta do the talking on the pitch #wafc.”

@DannySmith86: “Paul Cook is still 100% the man for the job but if this away form isn’t sorted soon and our home form dips then we’re in real trouble.”