Dale Taylor is the last senior striker standing at Latics

They say never fall in love with a loan player: but that couldn’t be further from the truth for Wigan Athletic fans.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland international is coming towards the end of his season-long loan with Latics, with just six games of the League One season remaining.

Taylor has been one of Wigan’s standout players of the campaign, with nine goals and seven assists to his name, whilst scooping the club’s Player of the Month award over the last four consecutive months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t think I would’ve got it this month,” Taylor laughed. “Obviously, the fans see something in it and the people voting for me, so it’s good to get it and I’m very pleased.

“I’m very happy. I do everything I can for the team, scoring goals and getting assists is a bonus with playing week in, week out, so I’m just doing everything I can to help the club as much as possible.

“I set myself goals at the start of every season. As a striker, you just want to score as many goals as possible, it is your job, so scoring goals in front of the fans home and away is always a good feeling.”

The 21-year-old striker is a firm fan favourite at the Brick Community Stadium, with both the player and the club reaping the rewards of the loan deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s been massive,” Taylor said of his Latics loan. “I’ve loved every minute of being here, it’s a great club with great people, and I think it has been one of my best loans so far so it is a positive.

“I haven’t been short of minutes on my loans I’ve been on previously but this is a special club, it’s a big club, playing week in, week out, in front of fans and trying to do as best as you can for them is the most important thing. With me being a striker, goals and assists will come, and I think I’ve done that so far this season.

“It’s massive (to have the backing of the fans), it feels you full of confidence, even if I’m having a bad game or a good game, they’ll still sing your name so it’s really good. Honestly, it’s a special feeling and a special club, the fans are brilliant.”

Latics welcome high-flying Wrexham to the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday, with Ryan Lowe’s side having taken draws from their last two outings away at Leyton Orient and Exeter City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’d obviously want three points, wouldn’t you?” added Taylor. “But you take a point, it’s not a loss, so you just build and hopefully improve in the next game. We’ll look towards Wrexham, hopefully we can get three points then.

“Let’s look towards Saturday and hopefully get the three points, it’s going to be a tough game, they’re doing really well at the minute so big credit goes to them, but hopefully we can beat them on Saturday.”