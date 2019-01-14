Joy of six for Wigan Athletic starlets in FA Youth Cup

Young England star Joe Gelhardt was the hat-trick hero as Wigan Athletic hammered Hull City 6-2 to advance to the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup.

Charlie Jolley also bagged a brace, the day before his 18th birthday, with Divin Baningime getting his name on the scoresheet for the second round in a row.

It took Latics 36 minutes to break the deadlock, but it was worth waiting for as Gelhardt fired into the top corner from 25 yards with an absolute peach of a strike.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 as Jolley chested down at the far post before rifling home into the bottom corner.

Hull pulled one back shortly after the restart through Keane Lewis-Potter.

But Latics quickly re-opened the two-goal advantage with another superb goal from Gelhardt, this time a curling effort that the home goalkeeper again had no answer to.

Gelhardt threatened to make it four only to be denied, but the ball fell to Baningime, who made no mistake.

Jolley made it 5-1 with another clinical finish into the bottom corner, before Hull pulled one back through Rob Guilfoyle.

But Latics had the final word, with Gelhardt being tripped inside the box with two minutes remaining, and exacting the perfect revenge from the penalty spot.