Keeping out Wigan Athletic was ‘very positive’, says Reading boss Clement

Paul Clement was pleased to hold Wigan Athletic to a goalless draw at the DW Stadium to continue Reading’s recent improvement.

The Royals defended well and remained a threat on the counter, with Yakou Meite causing the home side problems with his pace and movement.

“I thought it was a good game for a 0-0 – both teams going at it and trying to get the right result for their side,” said Clement.

“Our performance was very committed. It was only our second clean sheet of the season and it came away from home, which is very positive.

“Although they had a couple of good chances and got quite a few crosses into our box, I thought we finished the stronger side.

“And if anyone was going to nick it, I think we looked the most likely.”

Clement was able to give a debut off the bench to academy product Danny Loader, who showed some nice touches.

“Danny has also had to be patient, and he really got his head down in the Under-23s,” added the Reading boss.

“He was scoring goals and developing and now he has been training with us regularly.

“He deserved to get his chance, based on what he’s done with the U23s and in training.

“When he went on, he absolutely understood what he needed to do – he looked comfortable, didn’t he!

“He showed his quality and he’s an exciting prospect for the future for this football club.

“If he’s good enough and doing it when he gets the chances, then he’s more likely to start games rather than come off the bench.”