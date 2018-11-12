Middlesbrough 2 Wigan Athletic 0: How social media reacted

Jay Whittle looks at the social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Jordan Hugill’s first-half brace condemned Latics to their fourth consecutive league defeat at the Riverside Stadium.

Hugill- who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough from West Ham United- opened the scoring in the 38th minute from the penalty spot, before doubling Tony Pulis’ side’s lead in the 44th minute.

Wigan Athletic, who are still searching to end their current away hoodoo, improved in the second-half, but a spirited comeback was not meant to be, and Latics fell to their ninth away defeat in all competitions this term.

Following Saturday’s result, Middlesbrough became the third team in three weeks to beat Latics and move to the top of the league.

Latics remained 16th in the league table with 20 points from 17 games.

Here’s how the Wigan fans reacted on social media following Saturday’s defeat in the North East.

@basher5000: “How many errors are we losing by? Go through our games it’s embarrassing.... millwall missed penalty and one and one....Dunkley kicking in to own net v sheff Utd , Walton at Preston, Walton against Leeds .... today .... the list goes on and on.”

@CraigHilton71: “Another loss on the road. I know the injury list isn’t helping matters but we have a full squad of players and for me the whole squad just isn’t good enough at this level. Needs bolstering in January or we might find ourselves in trouble IMO. Well it’s never boring #WAFC.”

@MoneyMN34: “Really tough result. We really played a decent game. #wafc.”

@csdoogz21: “Disappointing result again. Desperately need the international break to work on a few things with some big games coming up to try and start getting some points back on the board. Onto the next @LaticsOfficial #wafc.”

@WAFCTopps: “I love this club. No matter what happens, no matter the away form, no matter the starting 11. Don't give up just yet, there are many teams much worse off than us. We just need a good result #wafc.”

@AS_caspey: “At least it was only 2. Weren't expecting anything, expected a loss, we need to stop giving goals away though and actually make the other team work. End of a tough run, gotta win the next couple #wafc.”

@oneandylomas: “Still fully behind cook - but given our horrible run of form he needs to turn things round quickly - starting at home against Reading #wafc.”

@DanJAskew: “Never thought I’d say it, but bring on the bloody international break! #wafc”

@jack_unsworth: Each team we’ve played in the last three have gone on to go into the top two after beating us. Got a very tough run of games out the way and can hopefully start to get some of our key men back. Reading, Blackburn, Bolton, Birmingham and Ipswich all in our next six games… #wafc”

@Josh_WAFC: “People need to realise that Boro are 2nd in the league. It’s a game we expected to lose. Our aim this season is survival and we’re going through a poor run, every team does. #wafc”

@livesey99: “Hot take on #wafc today. We weren't 'that' bad in the first half. We weren't creating much either but didn't look at risk either. Two goals absolutely gifted to Boro and a lack of creativity did for us. International break coming at the right time I reckon.”

@laurenfreeman93: “Simply not good enough. We should be scoring goals and winning games. Mcmanaman should be in the starting 11 every game. Need to sort our defence out pronto. Onto Reading next at home. Got to win that one!! #WAFC.”