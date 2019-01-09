Nathan Byrne extends Wigan Athletic contract

Paul Cook hailed the ‘importance’ of Nathan Byrne after Wigan Athletic’s reigning player of the year extended his contract at the DW Stadium.

The 26-year-old, who joined Latics from Wolves in the summer of 2016, was out of contract at the end of this season.

But he has signed a two-year extension that will keep him with Latics until the summer of 2021.

“Nathan has been an important player for us in my time here and I am pleased that he can continue to progress with Wigan Athletic,” said the Latics boss.

“He is a popular member of the dressing room and, equally so, a player that our supporters regard highly.”