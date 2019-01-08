‘No contact’ received by Wigan Athletic despite Sunderland speculation

Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg has found himself the subject of transfer speculation linking him with a shock January exit.

But the Wigan Post understands Latics have yet to receive contact from any of the clubs reported to be interested in his services.

And it would be something of a surprise if Latics were to entertain bids for the striker who still has 18 months remaining on his current deal.

Selling to a fellow Championship club would run the risk of Grigg coming back to haunt them in the most embarrassing way this season.

And the player himself would be reluctant to drop back into League One – with Sunderland the only club who could remotely afford him – given he has won promotion four times previously.

Nevertheless the waters are muddied by Grigg’s recent spell on the bench, with Joe Garner and James Vaughan both being preferred for the lone frontman role.

Grigg started the season with a bang, bagging three goals in the first four league matches as Latics flew out of the traps.

But having lost his entire supply line of Michael Jacobs, Gavin Massey and Nick Powell to injury, the goals have dried up – for Grigg and Latics.

The penalty he converted at Bolton in December is his only goal since August, although he’s still found the net more often than both Garner and Vaughan (three apiece).

With Powell and Jacobs expected back from hamstring problems later this month, and Gavin Massey’s injury setback not thought to be long-term, the production line for Grigg and co could well be boosted significantly.

Boss Paul Cook remains on the look-out for reinforcements to his frontline, as well as in defence and midfield, having seen his squad severely stretched in the first half of the campaign.