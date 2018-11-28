‘No regrets, no qualms’ about Wigan Athletic’s decision to play Nick Powell despite setback

Wigan Athletic are once again sweating on the results of a scan to determine the severity of a hamstring injury sustained by Nick Powell.

For the second time in four days, Powell limped off the field, the only downside of a wonderful night at the DW that saw Latics get back to winning ways with a 3-1 triumph over Blackburn.

Boss Paul Cook had insisted on the eve of the game he would only field Powell if the player had totally recovered from the niggle that forced him out of Saturday’s goalless draw against Reading.

Unfortunately, Powell once again pulled up lame - although his replacement, Josh Windass, was outstanding as Latics deservedly won for the first time in six matches.

However, assistant boss Leam Richardson insisted the decision to field Powell had been the right one.

“We’re not sure yet about Nick, but it’s never great to see a lad to come off so early,” he said.

“He was at full speed when it happened, and our medical team will be looking after him very well.”

When asked whether the gamble had backfired, Richardson added: “There are absolutely no regrets, no qualms, whatsoever about putting him in.

“He was assessed by a specialist, he had a scan, the physio, the doctor, the kid himself...the lot cleared him fit.”

Richardson also praised the side - once again lacking several first-team regulars - for sticking at it and proving their mettle.

Gary Roberts, James Vaughan (penalty) and Callum McManaman scored the goals for Latics - who also hit the woodwork FOUR times - with a Dan Burn own goal the only blot on an otherwise clean sheet.

“The lads have been waiting long enough to come up with a win like that,” Richardson added.

“In a local derby you have to win your tackles, your headers, your sprints, your challenges to give yourselves a chance.

“At Preston the other week we didn’t win any of the above.

“But tonight we were on it and I thought we thoroughly deserved the win.

“This league is such a difficult competition - you’re up against some quality players, managers and oppositions.

“It’s very well documented we’ve got a lot of injuries, but this squad is very well together, and they did great again.”