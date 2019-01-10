Sunderland admit they want ‘a striker’ amid speculation linking them with Wigan Athletic’s Will Grigg

Sunderland’s manager Jack Ross admits he wants to sign a striker – amid simmering speculation linking the club with Will Grigg.

The Latics fans’ favourite has slipped down the pecking order in Paul Cook’s side.

And it is thought Sunderland want him to join Max Power at the League One outfit.

Ross admitted he wanted to bolster their firepower.

“The reality is that this season, in the main, we’ve played without an out-and-out striker,” he said.

“I do feel that for the rest of the season we need another striker in that area of the pitch.”

Asked about Grigg specifically, he said: “You won’t be surprised to hear that I won’t comment on any particular player.

“But the identification of players has happened long before now and it’s now just how that unfolds.

“It’s not just over the next couple of days, but over the remainder of the month.”