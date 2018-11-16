This is where a supercomputer thinks Wigan Athletic will finish at the end of the season

The supercomputer is back and it’s fair to say a lot has changed since it last made predictions on how the Championship table will look at the end of the season.

Last weekend alone saw plenty of unpredictable results in the second tier - but does Wigan’s predicted finish in the league differ much from their current standing?

Now that we’re 17 games into the season, TalkSport’s computer has had its say and Paul Cook’s side will be marginally better off if it is accurate.

The computer puts Wigan in 18th place - two lower than they are currently in the Championship.

After going four matches without a win, the Latics will be looking to bounce back when league football returns after the international break against Reading.

Their opponents, currently 20th in the table, are predicted to just avoid relegation and finish 21st.

Championship top-scorers West Brom are tipped to take the title, while Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Sheffield United and Derby County are predicted to make the top six.

Meanwhile at the other end of the table, the computer reckons Hull City, Rotherham United and Ipswich will drop down into League One.

Here’s the supercomputer’s predicted Championship table in full:

1. West Bromwich Albion (promoted)

2. Leeds United (promoted)

3. Middlesbrough (play-offs)

4. Norwich City (play-offs)

5. Sheffield United (play-offs)

6. Derby County (play-offs)

7. Nottingham Forest

8. Swansea City

9. Blackburn Rovers

10. Aston Villa

11. Queen’s Park Rangers

12. Stoke City

13. Birmingham City

14. Brentford

15. Bristol City

16. Sheffield Wednesday

17. Preston North End

18. Wigan Athletic

19. Millwall

20. Bolton Wanderers

21. Reading

22. Hull City (relegated)

23. Rotherham United (relegated)

24. Ipswich Town (relegated)