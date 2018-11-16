This is where a supercomputer thinks Wigan Athletic will finish at the end of the season

The supercomputer is back and it’s fair to say a lot has changed since it last made predictions on how the Championship table will look at the end of the season.
Last weekend alone saw plenty of unpredictable results in the second tier - but does Wigan’s predicted finish in the league differ much from their current standing?
Now that we’re 17 games into the season, TalkSport’s computer has had its say and Paul Cook’s side will be marginally better off if it is accurate.
The computer puts Wigan in 18th place - two lower than they are currently in the Championship.
After going four matches without a win, the Latics will be looking to bounce back when league football returns after the international break against Reading.
Their opponents, currently 20th in the table, are predicted to just avoid relegation and finish 21st.
Championship top-scorers West Brom are tipped to take the title, while Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Sheffield United and Derby County are predicted to make the top six.
Meanwhile at the other end of the table, the computer reckons Hull City, Rotherham United and Ipswich will drop down into League One.
Here’s the supercomputer’s predicted Championship table in full:
1. West Bromwich Albion (promoted)
2. Leeds United (promoted)
3. Middlesbrough (play-offs)
4. Norwich City (play-offs)
5. Sheffield United (play-offs)
6. Derby County (play-offs)
7. Nottingham Forest
8. Swansea City
9. Blackburn Rovers
10. Aston Villa
11. Queen’s Park Rangers
12. Stoke City
13. Birmingham City
14. Brentford
15. Bristol City
16. Sheffield Wednesday
17. Preston North End
18. Wigan Athletic
19. Millwall
20. Bolton Wanderers
21. Reading
22. Hull City (relegated)
23. Rotherham United (relegated)
24. Ipswich Town (relegated)