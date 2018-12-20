We can emulate Wigan Athletic and beat Manchester City, says Burton Albion star

Burton Albion’s Lucas Akins has revealed his side need to follow Wigan Athletic’s ‘dare to dream’ mentality to knock holders Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup.

The League One side’s reward for eliminating Championship high-flyers Middlesbrough on Tuesday night was a last-four date with Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions.

A final clash against either Tottenham or Chelsea at Wembley is the prize for the winners.

And Akins says Paul Cook’s Latics - who dumped City out of the FA Cup last term as a third-tier team - have shown the ‘impossible’ is very much possible.

“We’ve got to look to them and take as much as we can from that,” Akins told BBC Radio Derby.

“And why not dare to dream and think we can win?

“Our task is not going to be an easy one at all.

“I can imagine the bookies backing against us, but that’s what cup football is all about - and people will be rooting for us no doubt.

“Anything’s possible, it’s a cup competition.

“We’ve had some very difficult opposition in the previous rounds and we managed to pass those tests, so it’s going to be another one.

“It’s going to be extremely, extremely difficult, but you can never say never.”

Akins also feels being at home in the second leg will give the Brewers extra reason to hope.

“To go there away first is going to be a great experience,” he said.

“But we’re looking forward to getting them back to the Pirelli Stadium and I can assure the fans it’ll be an exciting tie.

“I’d rather be at home second as it gives us more incentive to try and keep things tight (at the Etihad) knowing that if we get them back, we can definitely cause them a problem.”