We made Wigan Athletic change their shape - West Brom boss

Darren Moore hailed a ‘perfect afternoon’ for West Brom as they ‘made Wigan change their shape’ because of how well his side were playing.

The Baggies advanced into round four of the FA Cup on home soil thanks to Bakary Sako’s 31st-minute goal.

Latics had chances, most of which fell in the opening half an hour, but were unable to take them.

And only a spectacular goalline clearance from Chey Dunkley to deny Sako a second goal after the break kept the score down.

“It was a perfect afternoon,” enthused Moore, whose side beat Latics 2-0 at the Hawthorns in the league on Boxing Day. “I’m pleased with the result and the performance.

“If I had one small critique, we could have probably won the game by more goals. We had chances in both halves.

“But overall I’m very pleased. We worked with the squad in the week.

“That was an experienced Wigan team, and they felt they were in a really good game. I was really pleased overall with the players.

“We made Wigan change their shape because of how we were controlling midfield.”

Having made nine changes to his starting line-up, Moore was particularly happy with the performance given the presence of so many of the club’s homegrown youngsters.

“In terms of the young players learning and developing, that game will have done them the world of good,” the Baggies boss added.

“They performed really well and it shows the great work we do within our academy.

“It shows what the academy has been producing.

“On show today was some home-grown talented players developed from our academy.

“It’s wonderful to see and a proud moment when you see them put on the first-team jersey.

“It shows all the hard work that the academy coaches have put in with them.

“It was a pleasing afternoon for all connected with West Bromwich Albion.”