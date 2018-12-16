‘We weren’t under threat’ from Wigan Athletic, admits Ipswich Town boss

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert reckoned his side were good value for the win against a Wigan Athletic side he admitted didn’t pose much of a threat.

The Tractor Boys were without a home win all season, but secured the points thanks to a deflected goal from Freddie Sears midway through the second period.

Wigan struggled to get to grips to the conditions or the opposition, with two efforts from right-back Reece James - one which hit the bar, and one which was saved by Dean Gerkin - the closest they came.

“I had a feeling our first win would be a scrappy one because we have been playing so well and dominating the ball, dominating games,” Lambert said.

“Sometimes you get games where you have to put your shoulder in and see things through.

“I thought we did that and defending-wise we were excellent.

“The conditions were horrendous - I think anybody would like to play in the rain, but the wind doesn’t make anything good.

“In the first half I thought we were dominant on the ball and weren’t under threat, really, and in the second we had to defend strong given the conditions.

“Deano has made a great save (a James free-kick) but the actual game, overall it was probably one of the best since I’ve been here.

“We have deserved more and have played really well in a lot of games and walked away with nothing, drawing when we should have won.

“The level of performance the lads have given me, I can’t ask for any more.

“We have to go again next week now.”