West Brom 1 Wigan Athletic 0

Wigan Athletic, the 2013 winners, are out of this season’s FA Cup at the first hurdle after a close and entertaining encounter at West Brom.

A much-changed Latics line-up showed up better than in the 2-0 Championship defeat at the Hawthorns, but ultimately suffered the same fate.

Bakary Sako scored the only goal, just after the half-hour mark, with a free header from Chris Brunt’s cross that went in off the underside of the bar.

Latics had squandered several chances before that to take the lead, with Callum McManaman, Will Grigg and Chey Dunkley all coming close.

But once again Paul Cook’s men were punished for their profligacy, and fired a blank for the sixth time in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Full report, analysis and reaction to follow...