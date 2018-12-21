Why Wigan Athletic star Will Grigg wants to end with a flourish

Will Grigg has called on Wigan Athletic to finish 2018 with a flourish and put themselves in a positive position to attack 2019.

Latics have three more matches of the year left, starting this weekend with the visit of Birmingham City to the DW Stadium.

They then have tough trips to West Brom on Boxing Day and Swansea on December 29 before welcoming 2019 with a home game against Sheffield United on New Year’s Day.

A decent points return would see Latics eyeing a return to the top half of the table, and Grigg says that means there’ll be no danger of over-indulging over the festive period.

“You’ve got to be careful over Christmas, because it’s such an important part of the year,” he told the Wigan Post.

“We’ll enjoy Christmas with the families, but it’s also about keeping focused on the job in hand, which are the big games coming up on the field.

“There’s so many points up for grabs, and it can have a big bearing on the table.”

Gavin Massey and Chey Dunkley are knocking on the first-team door after being unused substitutes on their return from injury last weekend at Ipswich.