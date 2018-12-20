Why Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg is happy not being the ‘black sheep’ of his family any more!

Will Grigg is hoping to deliver some pre-festive cheer to his family – and give his old club the Blues – when Wigan Athletic host Birmingham on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland striker became the ‘black sheep’ of his Aston Villa-following clan at the age of seven when he joined Birmingham, where he stayed for nine years before being released.

Having been allowed back into the family, Grigg says scoring this weekend – and more importantly getting the win for Latics – will make Christmas even more special.

“It’s obviously a big one for me, with my ties to Birmingham, and history with the club,” he told the Wigan Post.

“All my family are Villa fans, but I joined Birmingham at the age of seven – and that didn’t go down well!

“Going to the matches, training there, I sort of drifted away from Villa and became a Blues fan until I left at 16.

“Once you get involved in first-team football you kind of stop supporting anyone, because your priority is the club you’re with.

“But Birmingham is a special game for me, and it’d be nice to score and win – for me, for the Villa fans in my family and obviously everyone connected to Wigan because we really need the points.”

Grigg has already made his mark against his old club in a Latics shirt.

“I’ve only played against Birmingham once, a 1-1 draw here a couple of seasons ago,” he remembered.

“Craig Davies scored the equaliser...I think...in fact I know he did, because I set it up for him. You never forget the goals or the assists!”