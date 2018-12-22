Wigan Athletic 0 Birmingham City 3

Wigan Athletic saw their wretched recent run extend to only one win in 10 matches after a convincing home defeat at the hands of Birmingham City.

Despite making a relatively positive start, Latics fell behind just before the midway point in the first half when Che Adams took a return pass from Lukas Jutkiewicz before slotting beyond Christian Walton.

The visitors doubled their lead on the stroke of time when skipper Michael Morrison found himself in acres of space at the far post to finish off a corner that had been flicked on at the near post.

And Latics were put out of their misery just after the hour mark when Jutkiewicz headed goalwards and Jacques Maghoma bundled it home from close range.