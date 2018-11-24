Wigan Athletic 0 Reading 0

Wigan Athletic saw their winless run extend to five matches after failing to put away a limited Reading side despite dominating at the DW Stadium.

Nick Powell had a goal rightly chalked off for offside in the first period, but Latics proved otherwise unable to offer much in the way of a genuine goal threat.

Wigan’s mood was summed up by the loss of Powell to a hamstring pull in the second half.

At the other end, Christian Walton had to act smartly to make a couple of decent saves to preserve another clean sheet.

But it was very much two points dropped rather than one point gained, with local derbies to come against Blackburn and Bolton in the next week.

Analysis and reaction to follow...