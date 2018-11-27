Wigan Athletic 0 Reading 0: How social media reacted

The social media reaction following Wigan Athletic’s goalless draw with Reading on Saturday.

Paul Cook’s side were held by Reading to a goalless draw at the DW Stadium on Saturday, as Latics frustratingly missed several opportunities to clinch all three points.

Wigan were knocking on the door to break the deadlock and came close on several occasions in the first-half.

Nick Powell had a goal rightfully ruled out for offside, while Cedric Kipre and Nathan Byrne both failed to connect fully inside the six-yard box to Kal Naismith and Powell’s excellent flick-ons.

Although Latics were dominant, Reading did provide a threat on the counter attack- and they almost opened the scoring against the run of play when Yakou Meite’s intricate flick hit the outside of the post.

Josh Windass missed the best chance of the match in the 51st minute when he somehow fired a rebound wide from six-yards out after Gary Roberts called Anssi Jaakkola into action with a powerful low drive.

Wigan suffered a killer blow shortly after the hour mark as talisman Powell was forced to limp off with a hamstring problem.

Powell was replaced by Joe Garner, while the returning Will Grigg was later introduced in place of Roberts for the final 20 minutes.

Latics however were unable to replicate the same creativity that was shown in the first-half, with chances becoming very limited.

Darron Gibson almost made a strong case for the league’s goal-of-the-season accolade- but his fierce half-volley from distance flew just narrowly wide of the right post.

Meanwhile Christian Walton had to stay alert at the other end, as the visitors almost snatched a late lead through Meite and John Swift’s efforts that were both superbly saved by the on-loan shot stopper.

Both sides pushed on to find a winner, but neither team were successful in the search- leaving Wigan and Reading to split the spoils at the DW Stadium.

Although Paul Cook’s troops are now winless in five Championship matches following Saturday’s stalemate, one main positive is that Latics were able to end their run of four consecutive defeats.

Wigan however continued to descend the league table as they slipped to 17th place, while Reading remained in 20th after picking up a point away from home.

Here’s what the Latics fans had to say on social media following the stalemate:

@CraigHilton71: “Not great all round today and really need to start finishing these chances. That said a point stops the rot. Up the Tics.”

@NeilBurrowsUK: “Doubts creeping in over Paul Cook. Really like the guy but have to question a man who consistently picks such underperforming players. Windass, Gibson, Garner.. awful #wafc.”

@David86047876: “I understand about game management and all that but why were we playing for a draw at the end?? #wafc.”

@MoneyMN34: “So many chances. Hard fought point but really needed to get 3. Decent result tho.”

@PeterMillward79: “I wasn’t worried. Not sure if I am now. Such a poor quality game. #wafc”

@oneandylomas: “Disappointing result but we’ve ended the losing streak. On to Blackburn and Bolton. Important to get two good performances and to come out the other side unbeaten #wafc.”

@fifaradley: “Awful performance today, created very little chances, bring on Blackburn! #wafc.”

@_JackPiper_: “Before today’s game we’d lost 4 on the bounce. Given our last 2 seasons in this division I’d say survival is a realistic goal. Getting a point today and stopping the rut we’re in isn’t the worst result in the world #wafc.”

@mattlatics: “The most disappointing thing about today's game is the fact we ARE creating chances, we just don't have the forwards to score when Grigg and Jacobs are injured. That was one of the worst @ReadingFC teams I've ever seen and we still couldn't score against them #wafc.”

@Josh_WAFC: “Better team by far today, massive improvement from last few games. Finishing wasn’t there today, but once our key players are back it’ll come. #wafc.”

@SteFromWigan: “Hopefully it’ll turn out to be a good point today. Regardless was proper good to see Grigg back in #wafc colours.”

Shortly after the final whistle sounded, Latics were met with a chorus of booing- and Wigan fans expressed their discontent on social media with the negative reaction that was given to Paul Cook and his players.

@dmartw: “I thought the booing was ridiculous. Fans pay their money and are entitled to an opinion, but today was just one massive nothing that deserved nothing. #wafc.”

@laticschief: “I can’t understand why people have been booing. 0-0 at home in a winnable game is a poor result, but does it really warrant boos? We’re hardly Real Madrid.”