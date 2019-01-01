Wigan Athletic 0 Sheffield United 3

Wigan Athletic crashed to a 3-0 home defeat to Sheffield United to kick-off 2019 on the worst possible note.

Paul Cook’s men have now won only one of their last 13 matches, although they remain four points clear of the Championship drop-zone.

They could and should have taken the lead against the Blades, only for Lee Evans - whose move from the South Yorkshire outfit was made permanent hours before the game - somehow fired wide of an open goal.

And the promotion-chasing Blades made Latics pay - and how - after taking control of proceedings.

David McGoldrick scored the opening goal five minutes before the break after Christian Walton could only parry out the first effort.

Mark Duffy made it 2-0 three minutes into the second period thanks to great work from Billy Sharp, after a Wigan corner had been quickly cleared.

And Sharp himself - who netted a hat-trick in the corresponding fixture at Bramall Lane in October - scored the third goal himself on 54 minutes, with Walton again helpless.