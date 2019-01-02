Wigan Athletic 0 Sheffield United 3: How social media reacted

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Wigan Athletic were comfortably beaten at home by Sheffield United in their first game of 2019.

David McGoldrick, Mark Duffy and Billy Sharp were all on target as Sheffield United condemned Latics to their third straight defeat at the DW Stadium.

Following their 10th loss in 13 league games, Latics slipped down to 20th place- now sitting just four points above the dreaded relegation zone. Meanwhile, Sheffield United continued their crusade towards the automatic promotion places by moving to third in the Sky Bet Championship.

Latics fans showed their worry on social media regarding the club’s recent winless form.

@ways86: “Cook always said he'd never abandon his footballing principles no matter what, I get we're injury ravaged, but if he has to resort to his plan b it has to be better than that #wafc”

@LiamMcDermott4: “We are in absolute freefall . Defence is all over the place, midfielders look scared to get on the ball and we don’t have anyone within 20 yards of our strikers . Things need to improve and very quickly !! #wafc”

@jollylatic: “So that was another awful #wafc performance from a team devoid of creativity that folds like a pack of cards the minute a team scores against us. There was an air of inevitability in the result and Evans miss was the icing on the lacklustre performance.”

@WigwamScott: “Morsy and James give all again. Don’t know what the answer is but this rot has to stop. #wafc.”

Jenna Morgan: “Cook has got to go, completely baffled #wafc.”

@stuartalker: “That was painful to watch. Nowhere near the level required in that second half. Made it far too easy for them. Things gotta start turning soon. #wafc”

@alex_caitx: “Hate to say it but I think that was Cook's last game. Out of his depth and team winning one in 13 speaks for itself. Board will do it just to make a statement of intent, new manager in time for the transfer window and try to salvage the season #wafc.”

@Laticschief: “We've slid that much we're relying on teams being even more diabolical than what we are. Hate to think it, but Cook's job must seriously be hanging by a thread. #wafc”

@PeteMillward79: “I fear the time that David Unsworth will be picking our team isn’t far away. I really think it’s best to keep Cook but this run is thoroughly miserable #wafc”

@DanielWalsh12: “I never really expected us to get a result today, but it's the way we're losing. We make it too easy for teams to roll us over as soon as they score one #wafc”

@GregFarrimond: “Don’t think sacking Cook is the answer, it would just add to the problems. Big issue is the confidence is massively shot and the longer you get in these runs the harder it is to get out. Injuries have obviously taken their toll but have also mixed with some poor decision-making.”

@ChrisWilding_: “90% of fans, Including myself don't want to see Cook sacked, but team selection and loyalties to various players are getting him sacked #wafc”

@ABax73: “1. Sacking Paul Cook isn't the answer 2. We have a League 1 team 3. We have been crippled by injury 4. The players don't want to make mistakes, hence all the sideways passing 5. Time to support, not get angry #wafc.”