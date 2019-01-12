Wigan Athletic 3 Aston Villa 0

Goals from Gary Roberts, Michael Jacobs - on his return from a three-month lay-off - and Joe Garner gave Wigan Athletic a well-deserved 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at the DW Stadium.

Latics had gone into the game having won only one of their last 14 matches, and having lost their last three matches at home without scoring.

But they returned to form in emphatic fashion with three points that will hopefully kickstart their campaign.

Roberts opened the scoring four minutes before half-time after being teed up by Anthony Pilkington, making his debut.

Jacobs came off the bench and nodded home number two, off a wonderful cross by Lee Evans, with 11 minutes remaining.

And Garner made it three from the penalty spot with seven minutes remaining, after Josh Windass had been fouled in the area by Glenn Whelan.

Full reaction and analysis to follow...