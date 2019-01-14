Wigan Athletic 3 Aston Villa 0: How social media reacted

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s thumping 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Wigan Athletic recorded their first victory since November when they defeated Aston Villa at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

Gary Roberts, Michael Jacobs and Joe Garner were all on the scoresheet as Latics impressively beat Aston Villa by three goals to nil to move six points clear of the relegation zone.

Roberts opened the scoring in the 41st minute with a fine strike before the returning Jacobs doubled Latics’ lead with a bullet diving header with just 11 minutes left remaining.

Garner scored a third from the penalty spot just four minutes later to help Wigan earn their first win of 2019.

Following their victory, Latics moved up a place to 19th, and more importantly, extended the gap between themselves and the drop zone to six points.

Wigan fans were overjoyed on social media to end their winless run against the Villains.

@livesey99: “What can you say about today. Absolutely immense performance from start to finish, the much maligned Cook got it tactically spot on and everyone on the pitch ran themselves in to the ground. Best performance since Blackburn. We're back. #wafc”

@shez_latic: “Can’t fault anyone today. Fantastic performance from everyone on that pitch! #wafc”

@JamieLyon7: “Brilliant performance and result. Good to get back to winning ways. Up the tics!”

@charlottea30: “Every single one of our players was unreal today!!! @Pilkington_11 looks outstanding and so amazing to see @jamie1jones & Crackers back, look a completely different side today and long may it continue!!! #wafc”

@Jamie_derby99: “Excellent performance all round today! Amazing debut and assist from Pilkington and great to see Jacobs back and scoring! My opinion on Naismith is also changing greatly! Great win and clean sheet and hopefully a sign of things to come! In Cook We Trust! #wafc”

@OneManBlueZone: “Wow. Lost for words after that, very nearly perfect. What a performance #wafc”

@TomClisham: “Can I stop dreaming now or did today actually happen!? What a performance. #wafc”

@laticschief: “Best performance of season by a mile. Pilkington coming in was a game changer. Grew in confidence, and Villa couldn't live with us after that first goal. Jacobs coming back and scoring feels like a Big turning point. Cook out brigade can crawl back under their Rocks. #wafc”

@GallenLeung: “What a win. What a win. What a performance by the boys @LaticsOfficial. Fully deserve everything and huge boost for the lads! Up the tics #wafc”

Wigan Athletic’s first-team stars also joined in with the celebrations on twitter.

Jamie Jones: “Team work, passion, 3 points!”

Reece James: “Massive win yesterday against Aston Villa!!”

Cedric Kipre: “Finally 3 points and a clean sheet, well done team.”

Josh Windass: “3-0, nice.”

Former Latics chairman, David Sharpe: “Made up for Paul and all the lads, especially Crackers!! Massive win, hopefully the team will kick on now. And by the way, Reece James will be in the England squad at the next World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Aston Villa fans were furious after they slumped to a 3-0 defeat the DW Stadium.

@BenEllis1982: “The most angry I've felt all season!!! Complete and utter disgrace! Outplayed, outthought, outmuscled, outbattled and outclassed against a team from a town that doesn't even like football! What gets you through the pain and torture of early mornings, cold weather...... #AVFC”

@colin_roberts: “3-0 to Wigan. Now I’m seriously angry. What a complete & utter shambles. Dean Smith has some questions to answer. This isn’t acceptable. #avfc”

@avfcviews_: “Very very poor performance today. Players need a kick up the arse no desire to play for us. Things can only get better, And anyone who says 'smith out' get a grip. #avfc”

@Ditlewis: “Never seen a performance so poor in every area of the pitch. McGinn the only one who puts a shit in - to play Wigan and not register a shot on target? Absolutely terrible. #Avfc @AVFCOfficial”