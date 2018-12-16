Wigan Athletic an ‘almost team’ on the road, admits Paul Cook

Paul Cook labelled Wigan Athletic an ‘almost team’ on the road after seeing their away-day misery continue at rock-bottom Ipswich Town.

Latics crashed to a 1-0 defeat at Portman Road on Saturday to hand Town their first home win of the campaign.

The defeat means Latics have now lost 10 of their 12 away matches in all competitions, with just one win - at Stoke - on the board.

That’s in stark contrast to their form at the DW, which is up there with the best in the Championship, leaving Cook scratching his head to marry the two records.

“We’re an ‘almost’ team away from home, aren’t we?” he acknowledged.

“We’ve lost so many games this season by the odd goal, in games we haven’t deserved to lose.

“We never deserved to lose this game, but we have.”

Cook stated earlier this season he was unconcerned at the gulf in home and away form, as long as points were arriving from somewhere on a regular basis.

When asked whether the away run was starting to become a concern, he replied: “I don’t know how it can, I really don’t.

“We have a certain group of players, within a division that is very, very tough.

“If people want to engulf themselves with that then they will.

“But we are on 25 points in a very, very tough league.

“We’ve had injuries - just as most of the other clubs have - but journalists, people, will write what they like.

“Can we get any more out of the players today? Not a chance.

“They’ve given me everything, as they have all season.

“Are we naive with the goal? Yes.

“Did Ipswich have an effort on our goal in the second half apart from that? No.

“Sometimes you’re just a little bit unfortunate.

“We have got a pattern of away results now which is very disappointing.

“But this is a tough league, and you don’t get given nothing.”