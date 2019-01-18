Wigan Athletic boss delivers update on Shinnie and Fox hunt

Paul Cook admits he’s a fan of Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie – a player he rates as ‘outstanding’ – although Wigan Athletic have yet to make their move.

The 27-year-old defender/midfielder is out of contract in the summer, and reports north of the border suggested Latics had tabled a pre-contract.

Cook says that is not the case – but stopped short of ruling out a move in the future given his strong links with Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.

“I am very friendly with Derek, and I’ve had conversations with him following the reports he’d signed a pre-contract here,” said Cook.

“I can guarantee anyone reading this that he hasn’t!

“Unfortunately the media can be very misleading at times...and whoever reported that he has signed a pre-contract, I can confirm he certainly hasn’t.

“In football these days, with recruitment, with agents getting involved, interest has to be drummed up to create markets to get better wages...and I’m not talking about Shinnie here, it’s football in general.

“He is a player we like without a shadow of a doubt, an outstanding player, but he’s an Aberdeen player, simple as that.

“When you have good relationships in football – like I have with Derek McInnes – you have to do things the right way.

“If something was to happen, it would be done between Derek and myself – and no-one else.”

Cook also delivered an update on Wigan’s attempts to sign Nottingham Forest defender Danny Fox, 32.

However, he appeared to get stuck in ‘January mode’ before setting the record straight.

“There’s been no contact between Danny Fox, myself, the two clubs...actually that’s a lie, there has been contact between the two clubs, I do apologise for that, you’ve got me caught up!” Cook laughed.

“But Danny’s a Nottingham Forest player and I think it’s correct that you try not to speak about players belonging to other clubs.”

Cook also admitted his disappointment at seeing forwards Jamie Walker and Devante return to the DW Stadium midway through their loan spells at League One outfits Peterborough and Burton respectively.

“Any player at the club is part of our plans,” he added.

“But it’s disappointing that with two players who have been out on loan, Jamie Walker and Devante Cole, the clubs they were with chose to send them back.

“That’s disappointing for me, and I’m sure it’s disappointing for the players.

“Where that takes us, we’ll have to see.”