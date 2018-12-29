Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook says players have special incentive to break hoodoo

Paul Cook has called on Wigan Athletic to end their away-day misery at Swansea this afternoon - and give Dan Burn the perfect send-off to his new life in the Premier League.

Latics are hoping to arrest a worrying sequence that's seen them lose 11 of their 13 games on the road this term, winning only once, against a side expected to be involved in the promotion shake-up.

And with Burn playing his last game before departing for a new adventure with Brighton, Cook says there's special incentive to want to smash the hoodoo.

"When you have players like Dan Burn at your club, you realise they're very special," acknowledged Cook.

"I'm not just talking about him as a player but also as a man and a figure around the club and in the dressing room.

"While one part of us wishes him all the best at Brighton, another is very disappointed at losing a great player for this club.

"During my 18 months here he's been an absolutely massive figure.

"When I arrived there was a lot said about the dressing room, and the word on the street was that the culture wasn't great.

"Touch wood, during my 18 months here I can only speak glowingly about the players in general.

"I know for a fact Dan had a clause in his contract that stated he could have left last year for not a lot of money.

"But to stay put, and be the player, the man and the leader he's been speaks volumes about him.

"For him to get a move back to the Premier League, we all wish him well for the future, and it would be nice to send him out on a positive note."