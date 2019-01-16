Wigan Athletic close in on Nottingham Forest's Danny Fox: Championship rumours

Here are all today's Championship rumours for Wednesday, January 16

Wigan Athletic are said to have tabled a bid for Nottingham Forest defender Danny Fox, whose contract expires at the end of the season. (The Sun)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is close to finalising a move to Leeds United after it was confirmed he had landed in the United Kingdom last night ahead of his medical. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Leeds United are interested in signing Bristol City’s Callum O’Dowa as Marcelo Bielsa looks to bring a winger to Elland Road this month. (Sky Sports News)

Meanwhile, Gyasi Zardes, linked with Leeds, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Huddersfield, was selected by Barcelona star Lionel Messi in his ’10 young footballers or Adidas’ in 2015. (Daily Star)

Tottenham Hotspur have joined a host of Premier League clubs in the race to sign Leeds United starlet Jack Clarke with the 18-year-old yet to sign a new contract at the club. (Football.London)

Aston Villa youngster Callum O’Hare is the subject of strong interest from League One and Two clubs – including Burton Albion, Bristol Rovers, Exeter City and Mansfield Town. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday are considering offering former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose a contract following his release from Hibernian. (TEAMTalk)

Derby County right-back Jayden Bogle has again been linked with a move to the Premier League with Bournemouth and Burnley expressing an interest. (Derbyshire Live)

Newly-appointed Nottingham Forest manager Martin O’Neill can only recall defender Joe Worrall from his loan spell at Rangers – if they stump up the cash sum to end his season loanagreement. (Daily Record)

However, Forest could look beyond Worrall with Eintracht Frankfurt defender Simon Falette linked with swapping Germany for England. (Kicker – in Germany)

Hull City’s proposed move for Cardiff City defender Matthew Connolly is in doubt with the 31-year-old returning to Wales having not put pen to paper to seal a switch. (Hull Live)

Swansea City have played down talk that they are interested in Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott following claims of a potential loan swoop on Monday. (Wales Online)

Queens Park Rangers are prepared to offer Ezequiel Schelotto a route out of Brighton and Hove Albion after being frozen out by Chris Hughton. (Tuttomercatoweb)

In other Latics news, Paul Cook’s side have reportedly entered a pre-contract agreement with Aberdeen defender Graeme Shinnie, meaning he will move to England in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Bournemouth are readying a £15million bid for Brentford defender Chris Mepham, a £5m increase on what the Cherries offered last summer. Southampton are also interested. (The Sun)