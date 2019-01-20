Wigan Athletic ‘defended well but weren’t a threat’ - Sheffield Wednesday chief

Wigan Athletic ‘never really got in and around our goalmouth to have a shot’ at Sheffield Wednesday’s goal.

That was the view of Wednesday caretaker-manager Steve Agnew, holding the forte until the arrival of Steve Bruce, after Steven Fletcher’s goal on the hour was enough to secure all three points at Hillsborough.

“Of course, you want to score as many goals as possible but in some games it only takes the one goal and we got that today,” said Agnew.

“We stressed to the players before the game to play on the front foot and make things happen in the final third.

“We went a little bit long up to Fletch in the first half but played it better in the second half and made some good chances.

“Wigan defended well, their goalkeeper made some good saves, but overall I am very pleased to get the win, and that’s two in a week after the disappointing performance at Hull.”

After a first half where the visitors looked to be growing into the game, the second half was virtually one-way traffic and could have produced more Wednesday goals.

“I said to them at half time, I think the game is there to be won if we can lift our game a little bit more in terms of passing and movement and I think we did that,” Agnew revealed.

“We had a higher press, which was evident by the fact that they never really got in and around our goalmouth to have a shot at goal, so credit to the whole team.

“If I have a criticism then it’s that I’d like to have seen the second goal go in but we will take the three points.

“It’s a bigger problem if you’re not creating chances and the fact that we’re starting to create those chances is evidence that we are moving in the right direction.”