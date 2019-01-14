Wigan Athletic fan to walk to Leeds - backwards - for Joseph’s Goal!

It started off as a throwaway comment from Wigan Athletic fan Keiran Crompton ahead of the weekend visit of Aston Villa.

But the 3-0 victory for Paul Cook’s men not only ensured worldwide publicity for the ‘Walk4Joseph’ from Wigan to Leeds in April.

It also means Keiron is looking at the prospect of having to do the 58-mile trek...backwards!

After last season’s incredible ‘Walk to Fleetwood - which saw more than 100 Latics fans raise over £36,000 for the Joseph’s Goal charity - this time the destination is Leeds for the Championship clash on Good Friday.

Keiron was among the walkers to Fleetwood, and tweeted that he would commit to this year’s event - which will be spread over three days - if Latics saw off Villa at the weekend.

However, he didn’t leave it there.

“If we win by three goals, I’ll do the walk backwards,” he added.

Big mistake...and one that Latics skipper Sam Morsy was quick to pick him up on after the game.

“Waiting to see footage of this,” Morsy - an ambassador for Joseph’s Goal - tweeted within minutes of the final whistle.

And it didn’t end there, with the Latics social media accounts getting involved with some light-hearted ribbing, and the night finishing with a write-up on the BBC Sport website - and an accompanying tweet that alerted a mere 7.2 MILLION followers.

Word of Keiran’s pledge quickly spread, with him making appearances on local and national radio on Monday to talk about the logistics of his task - and promote the charity and the walk.

If you’re interested in joining in the walk - either forwards or backwards - email walk4joseph@gmail.com for details.

All monies raised will go towards much-needed research intothe rare genetic disorder NKH.