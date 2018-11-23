Wigan Athletic guest column: Callum Connolly

The last couple of weeks have been tough for everyone with it being an international break.

It’s meant we’ve not been able to get out here on the pitch and get back to winning ways.

But we’ve a big group of fixtures coming up now, and it’s a massive time for everyone connected to the club.

Obviously we go into every game looking to target the three points.

But the teams we’re facing next – Reading, Blackburn and Bolton – we know they could be in and around us in the league table.

With three games in a week, the league table can obviously look a lot different next weekend than it does this weekend.

And that’s the beauty of the Championship – if you’re having a bad time, there’s usually a game not too far away.

It’s a big month on the whole before the festive period, which is always a big part of the footballing calendar.

We know results of late haven’t been going our way, but we’ve been working as hard as we can on the training ground to put things right.

We’d also like to mark the first home game for the new owners with three points.

They’ll probably be at the game, they’ll want to see what we’re all about, and it’s a great incentive for us to do well.

As an Everton loan player, it’s obviously extra special to see Joe Royle coming in on the board.

I’ve known Joe for a few years through Everton, and he’s a very nice fella, with a great standing in the game...a legend as a player and a manager.

Being alifelong Evertonin, I know Joe was the main man back in the day, the last manager to win a major trophy there.

Hopefully he can come here and have a similar impact on our fortunes.

I think he might even have played a part in me coming here on loan at the start of the season, having known me as a player and seen me progress over the years.

If he’s put in a good word for me here that’s great, and with his links back at Everton I’m hoping to give him some more nice things to say about me!

The whole Everton-Liverpool thing here has been interesting to come into.

Obviously you’ve got the gaffer and Anthony Barry who are Reds.

But there’s probably more Blues – myself, Callum McManaman, Gary Roberts, Peter Reid – so that’s always nice.

On a personal note, I’ve been playing all over the team since I’ve been here.

I arrived as a central midfielder, but at the minute I just want to be playing football.

The more you’re playing, the more you’re enjoying your football, and that’s what I want to do.

If I can get a few goals along the way that would be nice.

I think I set the bar a bit high by scoring on both of my debuts for Wigan...and it’s hard to live up to!

* Callum Connolly was speaking to Paul Kendrick