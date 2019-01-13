Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Aston Villa

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that hammered Aston Villa 3-0 and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

Jamie Jones: 7 - Recovered well from an early mix-up that could have led to a Villa goal, didn’t have a save to make but clearly has a calming presence on the back four.

Reece James: 8 - Regulation display from a very young man with a very big future. Watching hardened, seasoned pro’s bouncing off him is part of the fun.

Cedric Kipre: 7 - Involved in the early mix-up at the back but also didn’t let it bother him, and almost scored with a first-half header from a corner.

Chey Dunkley: 7 - The senior man in the backline now with Dan Burn having left and seems to be loving the responsibility, back to his best after injury.

Kal Naismith: 7 - Another solid showing in the unfamiliar position at left-back, and his 40-yard inswinging cross that led to the opening goal was right out of the top drawer.

Sam Morsy: 8 - Never gave the Villa midfield a moment’s peace, led from the front and was intelligent with possession as well.

Lee Evans: 8 - Welcome return to form for the Welshman, compliments Morsy beautifully in the engine room, and his delivery for the second goal was a joy to behold.

* Anthony Pilkington: 8 - Thrown in at the deep end for his debut, having not played all season, and already looks a gem. Showboating skill for the opener was Messi-esque. *

Josh Windass: 7 - Tireless display as ever, close to scoring the opening goal on three minutes, but stayed with it and won the penalty for the third goal.

Gary Roberts: 8 - Like a fine wine, gets better with age. When Paul Cook needed a break, stepped up just before the interval with a rasping strike, and ran his blood to water.

Joe Garner: 8 - Ploughed the lone furrow up top with typical attitude, clearly enjoys the battle, and thoroughly deserved his goal right at the end.

Subs:

Michael Jacobs (for Pilkington, 60): 7 - Welcome return to the fold, and second goal showed what Latics have missed in the last three months.

Nathan Byrne (for Roberts, 72): 7 - Gave Latics added energy at a crucial time.

James Vaughan (for Garner, 88): Little time to make an impact.

Subs not used:

Christian Walton, Callum Connolly, Callum McManaman, Will Grigg.

Star Man: Anthony Pilkington

Aston Villa (4-1-4-1): Kalinic; Bree, Elphick, Chester, Taylor; Bjatnason; El Ghazi, McGinn, Hourihane, Bolasie; Abraham.

Subs: Steer, Davis, Hutton, Hause (for El Ghazi, 63), Whelan (for Bjarnason, 63), Adomah (for Elphick, 63), Hogan.

Shots on target: 6-0

Shots off target: 5-3

Corners: 8-6

Possession (%): 49-51

Fouls conceded: 12-13

Yellow cards: 3-2

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 13,882

Referee: T Harrington