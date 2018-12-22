Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Birmingham City

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 3-0 at home to Birmingham City and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

Christian Walton: 5 - No real chance with any of the goals and hardly touched the ball other than that.

* Reece James: 7 - Quiet game by his lofty standards but still did everything with his usual calmness and panache. *

Cedric Kipre: 6 - Might have been awarded a penalty on another day and hit the bar, but found it tough against two top strikers.

Dan Burn: 5 - Won’t want to see Birmingham’s second goal again, and not the way he wanted to bow out at the DW.

Kal Naismith: 6 - Showed up well in the first half, linking up with Roberts and Morsy, and deliveries deserved better.

Sam Morsy: 6 - Took the fight to Birmingham in the first half before, like most of his colleagues, fading after the break.

Lee Evans: 5 - Found it tough going from the beginning and gave the ball away in very uncharacteristic fashion.

Nathan Byrne: 5 - Didn’t get much joy down the right and hooked for Massey on the hour.

Josh Windass: 5 - Didn’t make the most of the opportunities that came his way and no surprise to see him subbed.

Gary Roberts: 6 - Another who started very well only for others to fail to take his lead, justifying his inclusion.

James Vaughan: 5 - Massive point to prove against his hometown club but, after taking a bang in the first half, lasted only three minutes into second half.

Subs:

Will Grigg (for Vaughan, 48): 5 - Surprise to see him left out and didn’t have a lot to feed on with the game already firmly in Birmingham’s clutches.

Gavin Massey (for Byrne, 59): 5 - Great to see him back on the field after four months out but not the game he would have chosen to return.

Joe Garner (for Windass, 70): 5 - Put himself about but chasing shadows but Latics looked a beaten side by this point.

Subs not used:

Jamie Jones, Chey Dunkley, Callum Connolly, Callum McManaman.

Star Man: Reece James

Birmingham City (4-4-2): Camp; Harding, Morrison, Dean, Colin; Mahoney, G Gardner, Kieftenbeld, Maghoma; Adams, Jutkiewicz.

Subs: Trueman, Scarr, Dacres-Cogley, Lakin, C Gardner (for G Gardner, 76), Jota (for Mahoney, 46), Bogle (for Jutkiewicz, 71).

Shots on target: 1-3

Shots off target: 5-5

Corners: 4-3

Possession (%): 63-37

Fouls conceded: 11-15

Yellow cards: 1-2

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 13,774

Referee: Ross Joyce