Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Ipswich Town

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 1-0 at rock-bottom Ipswich Town and delivers his report card...
Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):
Christian Walton: 6 - Didn’t appear to have much chance with the goal, thanks to a deflection right in front of him, and didn’t have another shot to save.
* Reece James: 8 - Another stand-out performance, not only defended well but had all Wigan’s best attacking moments, including a swerving strike that hit the bar. *
Cedric Kipre: 7 - Stood up strong at the heart of the defence, another solid showing.
Dan Burn: 7 - Won his battles with the Town attack, tried to bring the ball out.
Callum Connolly: 7 - The latest man to fill the problematic left-back role and didn’t do much wrong on his former stomping ground.
Sam Morsy: 6 - Didn’t seem his usual self but tried to keep Latics going in the centre of the park.
Lee Evans: 5 - Unfortunate to deflect Town’s winning goal past his own goalkeeper but struggled to assert his influence.
Nathan Byrne: 5 - Didn’t have much of an impact going forward, outshone by James down the right.
Josh Windass: 6 - Took the ball forward with purpose but wasted his shooting chances.
Gary Roberts: 5 - Another who struggled to get anything going but work-rate never dipped.
Will Grigg: 5 - Fed off scraps before he was hooked on the hour for Vaughan.
Subs:
James Vaughan (for Grigg, 61): 5 - Added a more physical threat but, like Grigg, had no supply.
Joe Garner (for Windass, 71): 5 - Not the return to his former club he was looking for.
Callum McManaman (for Byrne, 80): 6 - Looked sharp during his cameo and must wonder when he’ll get more of a chance.
Subs not used:
Jamie Jones, Chey Dunkley, Darron Gibson, Gavin Massey.
Star Man: Reece James
Ipswich Town (4-2-3-1): Gerken; Spence, Chambers, Pennington, Knudsen; Chalobah, Downes; Lankester, Nolan, Sears; Roberts.
Subs: Bialkowski, Edwards (for Lankester, 62), Jackson (for Roberts, 89), Bishop, Nsiala, Dozzell (for Downes, 72), Kenlock.
Shots on target: 1-0
Shots off target: 1-10
Corners: 3-7
Possession (%): 51-49
Fouls conceded: 14-9
Yellow cards: 3-2
Red cards: 0-0
Attendance: 14,640
Referee: Scott Duncan