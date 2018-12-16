Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Ipswich Town

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 1-0 at rock-bottom Ipswich Town and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

Christian Walton: 6 - Didn’t appear to have much chance with the goal, thanks to a deflection right in front of him, and didn’t have another shot to save.

* Reece James: 8 - Another stand-out performance, not only defended well but had all Wigan’s best attacking moments, including a swerving strike that hit the bar. *

Cedric Kipre: 7 - Stood up strong at the heart of the defence, another solid showing.

Dan Burn: 7 - Won his battles with the Town attack, tried to bring the ball out.

Callum Connolly: 7 - The latest man to fill the problematic left-back role and didn’t do much wrong on his former stomping ground.

Sam Morsy: 6 - Didn’t seem his usual self but tried to keep Latics going in the centre of the park.

Lee Evans: 5 - Unfortunate to deflect Town’s winning goal past his own goalkeeper but struggled to assert his influence.

Nathan Byrne: 5 - Didn’t have much of an impact going forward, outshone by James down the right.

Josh Windass: 6 - Took the ball forward with purpose but wasted his shooting chances.

Gary Roberts: 5 - Another who struggled to get anything going but work-rate never dipped.

Will Grigg: 5 - Fed off scraps before he was hooked on the hour for Vaughan.

Subs:

James Vaughan (for Grigg, 61): 5 - Added a more physical threat but, like Grigg, had no supply.

Joe Garner (for Windass, 71): 5 - Not the return to his former club he was looking for.

Callum McManaman (for Byrne, 80): 6 - Looked sharp during his cameo and must wonder when he’ll get more of a chance.

Subs not used:

Jamie Jones, Chey Dunkley, Darron Gibson, Gavin Massey.

Star Man: Reece James

Ipswich Town (4-2-3-1): Gerken; Spence, Chambers, Pennington, Knudsen; Chalobah, Downes; Lankester, Nolan, Sears; Roberts.

Subs: Bialkowski, Edwards (for Lankester, 62), Jackson (for Roberts, 89), Bishop, Nsiala, Dozzell (for Downes, 72), Kenlock.

Shots on target: 1-0

Shots off target: 1-10

Corners: 3-7

Possession (%): 51-49

Fouls conceded: 14-9

Yellow cards: 3-2

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 14,640

Referee: Scott Duncan