Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Middlesbrough

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-0 at Middlesbrough and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1)

Christian Walton: 6 - Unfortunate role in Boro’s second goal with punch he didn’t have to make, but wasn’t to know what was behind him and okay overall.

Reece James: 6 - Possibly the toughest run-out he’s had so far, and was undone - for perhaps the first time in his Latics career - for Hugill’s second.

Cedric Kipre: 5 - Conceded the penalty for the first goal by being a fraction slow to the challenge, and form not what it was in opening couple of months.

Dan Burn: 5 - Still finding his feet after recovery from broken foot, but lacks the reliability we’ve come to expect in last couple of years.

Antonee Robinson: 5 - Pace going forward obviously his forte but found it tougher at the other end of the field.

Lee Evans: 6 - Came back in for suspended skipper Sam Morsy and couple of shooting chances threatened the home goal.

Darron Gibson: 5 - Will not want to see the first Boro goal again, paid a high price for trying to keep the ball alive, wasteful in possession.

* Nathan Byrne: 7 - Looked good going forward and reinventing himself as a forward player after the signing of Reece James. *

Nick Powell: 6 - So much emphasis on him in the absence of Jacobs, Massey and Grigg, but unable to wriggle free from some tough defending.

Gary Roberts: 7 - Surprise start after injury and worked hard behind the frontman, caused problems with his pinpoint set-pieces.

Josh Windass: 7 - Thrust into the main striking berth with so many injuries around him and ploughed the lone furrow with enthusiasm, never afraid to shoot.

Subs used:

Callum McManaman (for Windass, 74): 7 - Noticeable pick-up when he entered the fray, came within inches of a lifeline goal in the closing stages.

James Vaughan (for Powell, 74): 6 - Tried his best to make an impression.

Kal Naismith (for Roberts, 83): Little time to make an impact.

Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Alex Bruce, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Joe Garner.

Star Man: Nathan Byrne

Middlesbrough (4-3-3): Randolph; Fry, Batth, Flint, Friend; Howson, Clayton, Besic; Downing, Braithwaite, Hugill.

Subs: Konstantopoulos, Ayala, Assombalonga ( for Hugill, 69), McNair, Saville (for Besic, 84), Wing (for Braithwaite, 76), Gestede.

Shots on target: 4-1

Shots off target: 8-9

Corners: 4-4

Possession (%): 42-58

Fouls conceded: 16-12

Yellow cards: 1-2

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 22,207

Referee: Darren England