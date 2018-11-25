Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Reading

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that were held to a 0-0 home draw against Reading and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1)

Christian Walton: 7 - Not much to do, but alert when called upon and another clean sheet to add to the collection.

Reece James: 8 - May as well copy and paste this from every other week...brilliant at the back and brilliant going forward, the total package.

Cedric Kipre: 6 - Handled the switch to right-centre half very well and had to be on his toes against the lively Meite.

Dan Burn: 6 - Still not quite the Dan Burn he was pre-injury, was lucky a mistake in the second half wasn’t punished by a goal.

Kal Naismith: 7 - Best game for Latics, filled in at left-back and gave the side a real threat going forward as well, put over some fine crosses.

Sam Morsy: 7 - Regulation display from the skipper, got stuck in and kept it simple when it possession.

Darron Gibson: 5 - Seems to be the preferred choice alongside Morsy but didn’t get forward enough to support the attack, did send a late shot just wide.

Nathan Byrne: 5 - Headed wide from a wonderful position in the first half when he had to score, won’t have a better chance to open his account for the club.

Nick Powell: 6 - Thought he’d opened the scoring with a neat header in the first half only to be denied by an offside flag, worrying to see him limp off.

Gary Roberts: 6 - Cautioned in the second half for trying to win a penalty, left foot worried Reading at times.

Josh Windass: 5 - Didn’t make the most of the couple of chances that came his way, time up front may be up with Grigg back to fitness.

Subs used

Joe Garner (for Powell, 64): 5 - Put himself about but got little joy.

Will Grigg (for Roberts, 71): 6 - Great to see him back for a 20-minute cameo, gave the side more of an attacking edge.

Callum Connolly (for Gibson, 84) - Surprise to see him sent on ahead of Evans alongside Morsy, little time to make an impact.

Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Lee Evans, Callum McManaman, James Vaughan.

Star Man: Reece James

Reading (4-3-3): Jaakkola; Gunter, O’Shea, Moore, Blackett; Kelly, Rinomhota, Swift; Aluko, Meite, McCleary.

Subs: Yiadom, Bacuna, Sims (for McCleary, 74), Ilori, Walker, McNulty (for Meite, 78), Loader (for Aluko, 67)

Shots on target: 5-2

Shots off target: 11-3

Corners: 9-7

Possession (%): 47-53

Fouls conceded: 14-14

Yellow cards: 3-1

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 9,211

Referee: Oliver Langford