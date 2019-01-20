Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Sheffield Wednesday

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

Jamie Jones: 7 - Made several fine saves to keep Latics in it, although won’t be happy to have been beaten from 25 yards for the winner. Overall display more than justified his inclusion though.

Reece James: 7 - Not one of his stand-out games but did everything asked of him. Unable to get forward as much as he’d have liked because of Wednesday’s attacking.

Cedric Kipre: 8 - Arguably his best game for Latics, stood up strong to everything the home side threw at him and produced several important blocks and tackles in and around the box.

* Chey Dunkley: 8 - Imperious display, complimented Kipre superbly and, like his defensive colleague, didn’t deserve to be on the losing side. First-half challenge on Reach in the box was timed to absolute perfection. *

Kal Naismith: 6 - Another whose attacking instincts had to be curbed but didn’t do much wrong at the back, as the defence largely stood strong in the face of almost constant pressure.

Sam Morsy: 7 - Typical all-action display in the engine room, didn’t give the Wednesday midfield an inch and used possession wisely when the visitors had the ball.

Lee Evans: 5 - Toiled but unable to have the creative influence he did last week against Villa, with Latics mostly on the back foot this time.

Anthony Pilkington: 5 - Took a knock in the first half which forced his substitution at the break, couldn’t replicate his man-of-the-match showing on debut seven days earlier.

Josh Windass: 5 - Had Wigan’s only shot at goal but didn’t impact on the game anywhere near as much as he would have liked.

Gary Roberts: 5 - Another who found the going significantly tougher than against Villa, made way for Grigg at the three-quarter mark.

Joe Garner: 6 - Ploughed the lone furrow up top without much reward but put himself about as much as he could. Half-chance in the first period rolled agonsingly in front of him.

Subs:

Michael Jacobs (for Pilkington, 46): 6 - Another 45 minutes in the legs was one of the positives of the day, busy display without managing to unlock the door.

Will Grigg (for Roberts, 67) 5 - Home side were in front and well on top by time he came on, and afternoon summed up by picking up an ankle injury late on.

Callum McManaman (for Garner, 81) - No time to make an impression against one of his former sides.

Subs not used: Christian Walton, Callum Connolly, Nathan Byrne, James Vaughan.

Star Man: Chey Dunkley

Sheffield Wednesday (4-1-4-1): Westwood; Palmer, Lees, Hector, Fox; Hutchinson; Matias, Reach, Bannan, Boyd; Fletcher.

Subs: Baker, Dawson, Jones, Winnall, Thorniley, Nuhiu (for Fletcher, 82), Joao (for Matias, 61).

Shots on target: 8-1

Shots off target: 4-3

Corners: 0-1

Possession (%): 49-51

Fouls conceded: 12-16

Yellow cards: 0-2

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 22,323

Referee: P Bankes