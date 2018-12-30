Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Swansea City

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 2-2 at Swansea City and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-1-4-1):

Christian Walton: 6 - No chance with either goal but stood up well for the rest of the game.

Reece James: 6 - Arguably the toughest hour of his Latics career. Having been cautioned, hooked to save a possible red. Will have learned a lot.

Cedric Kipre: 7 - Again a solid presence at the back and could be a fixture there for years on the evidence of first half of this term.

Chey Dunkley: 7 - Finding his way back into the side after injury and more like his usual self. Garner took second goal off his head.

Dan Burn: 5 - Not the way he wanted to sign with Wigan. Headed into his own net then lost Van der Hoorn for the equaliser.

Sam Morsy: 8 - Got under the skin of the Swansea players and fans which showed how effective he was in the engine room.

Gavin Massey: 7 - Welcome addition to the side at both ends of the field after four months out, with still more to come.

Darron Gibson: 7 - Recalled to the midfield and kept things simple, a valuable asset on this form.

Lee Evans: 6 - Didn’t make the most of a couple of decent shooting chances but positive display from the Newport native.

Kal Naismith: 6 - Won the Latics penalty but wasted a golden opportunity to kill the game when clean through at 2-0.

* Joe Garner: 8 - Best game for Latics. Put himself about as usual but this time added a goal threat which had been missing. *

Subs:

Nathan Byrne (for James, 61): 6 - Sent on to add a calm head at the back but was one-way traffic by that point.

James Vaughan (for Garner, 75): 6 - Took the baton from Garner for the home stretch to add fresh legs.

Callum Connolly (for Gibson, 80): 6 - Conceded a goal within a minute of his substitution but nothing he could do.

Subs not used:

Jamie Jones, Callum McManaman, Josh Windass, Will Grigg.

Star Man: Joe Garner

Swansea City (3-5-2): Mulder; Van der Hoorn, Carter-Vickers, Harries; Routledge, Fulton, Grimes, Celina, James; McBurnie, Baker-Richardson.

Subs: Nordfeldt, Bony (for Fulton, 76), Montero (for Baker-Richardson, 46), McKay, Rodon, Naughton (for Harries, 46), Byers.

Shots on target: 6-5

Shots off target: 5-8

Corners: 7-5

Possession (%): 63-37

Fouls conceded: 16-18

Yellow cards: 3-4

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 18,591

Referee: James Linington