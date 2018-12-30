Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Swansea City

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 2-2 at Swansea City and delivers his report card...
Wigan Athletic (4-1-4-1):
Christian Walton: 6 - No chance with either goal but stood up well for the rest of the game.
Reece James: 6 - Arguably the toughest hour of his Latics career. Having been cautioned, hooked to save a possible red. Will have learned a lot.
Cedric Kipre: 7 - Again a solid presence at the back and could be a fixture there for years on the evidence of first half of this term.
Chey Dunkley: 7 - Finding his way back into the side after injury and more like his usual self. Garner took second goal off his head.
Dan Burn: 5 - Not the way he wanted to sign with Wigan. Headed into his own net then lost Van der Hoorn for the equaliser.
Sam Morsy: 8 - Got under the skin of the Swansea players and fans which showed how effective he was in the engine room.
Gavin Massey: 7 - Welcome addition to the side at both ends of the field after four months out, with still more to come.
Darron Gibson: 7 - Recalled to the midfield and kept things simple, a valuable asset on this form.
Lee Evans: 6 - Didn’t make the most of a couple of decent shooting chances but positive display from the Newport native.
Kal Naismith: 6 - Won the Latics penalty but wasted a golden opportunity to kill the game when clean through at 2-0.
* Joe Garner: 8 - Best game for Latics. Put himself about as usual but this time added a goal threat which had been missing. *
Subs:
Nathan Byrne (for James, 61): 6 - Sent on to add a calm head at the back but was one-way traffic by that point.
James Vaughan (for Garner, 75): 6 - Took the baton from Garner for the home stretch to add fresh legs.
Callum Connolly (for Gibson, 80): 6 - Conceded a goal within a minute of his substitution but nothing he could do.
Subs not used:
Jamie Jones, Callum McManaman, Josh Windass, Will Grigg.
Star Man: Joe Garner
Swansea City (3-5-2): Mulder; Van der Hoorn, Carter-Vickers, Harries; Routledge, Fulton, Grimes, Celina, James; McBurnie, Baker-Richardson.
Subs: Nordfeldt, Bony (for Fulton, 76), Montero (for Baker-Richardson, 46), McKay, Rodon, Naughton (for Harries, 46), Byers.
Shots on target: 6-5
Shots off target: 5-8
Corners: 7-5
Possession (%): 63-37
Fouls conceded: 16-18
Yellow cards: 3-4
Red cards: 0-0
Attendance: 18,591
Referee: James Linington