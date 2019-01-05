Wigan Athletic: How they rated v West Brom

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 1-0 at West Brom in the FA Cup and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

Jamie Jones: 7 - Rare chance to impress and couldn’t have done any more, made a stunning save just before the goal, which he almost kept out, and confident in general play.

Nathan Byrne: 6 - Reverted to right-back after playing most of season further forward and slotted back in without fuss, although didn’t get forward as much as he would’ve liked.

Cedric Kipre: 7 - Maintained his record of being the only player to feature in every matchday squad this term, nothing got past him.

Chey Dunkley: 8 - Stunning clearance off the line in the second half prevented a certain goal and did all right in other areas.

Kal Naismith: 5 - Clearly not totally comfortable at left-back, and crosses at the other end - for once - lacked their usual danger and consistency.

Callum Connolly: 5 - Didn’t have much joy in the centre of the park and was hooked at the three-quarter mark.

Lee Evans: 5 - An 11th-hour inclusion thanks to Gibson’s injury in the warm-up, and couldn’t make the most of the shooting chances that came his way.

Callum McManaman: 6 - Long-awaited start will have pleased fans, and started in effervescent fashion - could have had a goal and an assist inside 10 minutes - before fading.

Josh Windass: 7 - Restored to the starting line-up and general play was good, although needs to translate his undoubted ability into more of a goal threat.

Leo Da Silva Lopes: 5 - Decent first half-hour on only his second start for the club, found it tougher going for the next half-hour before his substitution.

Will Grigg: 6 - Handed the captain’s armband on his return to the side, denied by the goalkeeper with his only sight at goal, fed off scraps for the rest of the game.

Subs:

* Reece James (for Da Silva Lopes, 57): 8 - Showed versatility in central midfield and looked anything but out of place, broke up Albion attacks and starting Wigan ones with ease. Could this be his new position? *

Gary Roberts (for Connolly, 66): 6 - An attacking move in the final quarter, but unable to get on the ball enough to make a difference.

Shaun MacDonald (for McManaman, 77): 6 - Great to see him back on the field after a difficult 18 months, did everything with his customary efficiency.

Subs not used:

Christian Walton, Joe Garner, James Vaughan (only three named).

Star Man: Reece James

West Brom (4-3-3): Bond; Holgate, Adarabioyo, Bartley, Townsend; Brunt, Field, Harper; Hoolahan, Sako, Leko.

Subs: Fitzwater, Palmer, Howkins, Robson-Kanu (for Leko, 78), Morrison (for Harper, 87), Mears, Edwards (for Hoolahan, 72).

Shots on target: 5-2

Shots off target: 5-4

Corners: 3-7

Possession (%): 62-38

Fouls conceded: 9-12

Yellow cards: 2-2

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 15,465

Referee: Keith Stroud